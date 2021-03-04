Bell County Emergency Management announced Thursday afternoon that it is working on the rollout of a new appointment scheduling software solution for COVID-19 vaccinations.
"(The new system) represents a really strong improvement in several areas, including communications and paperwork," Bell County Emergency Management officials said in a Facebook post.
This rollout will not impact currently scheduled appointments, and county officials will continue to administer inoculations at the designated vaccination centers. However, while the officials wait to launch the new system, they are unable to post new vaccine appointments.
"As soon as it is ready, we will announce both the software's premiere and the posting of new appointments as a Public Notice on BellCountyTX.com and on our Facebook page," officials said in a Facebook post Thursday afternoon.