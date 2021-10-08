BELTON — A former Republican strategist who is running as a Democrat for lieutenant governor will speak at a Saturday event in Belton.
Matthew Dowd, former chief strategist for George W. Bush’s presidential reelection campaign, will speak from 3-4 p.m. Saturday at Mosaic Grill, 2608 N. Main St., Belton.
Dowd later split with the former president and the Republican Party publicly while declaring himself an independent. Dowd, who also worked for Bob Bullock, the last Democrat elected as Texas lieutenant governor, seeks to unseat Republican Dan Patrick, the state’s second-highest-ranking official.
Dowd said in a 2½-minute campaign announcement video that GOP politicians, including Patrick, have failed the state. He called Patrick a “cruel and craven” divisive figure who puts his political ambitions over the needs of Texans.
“Enough is enough. We need more officials who tell the truth, who believe in public services, in common sense with common decency for the common good. ... We need to expect more from our politicians,” Dowd said in the ad. “Dan Patrick believes in none of those and that is why I am running for the powerful office of lieutenant governor of this great state.”
Dowd told The Texas Tribune he started seriously considering running for office after the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol by supporters of President Donald Trump who were trying to stop the certification of last year’s presidential election.
Dowd told the non-profit news outlet that he is focused on replacing Patrick.
“Watching the legislative session and how horrendous it was — not only what the lieutenant governor didn’t do, but also what he did do,” Dowd told The Tribune. “This summer, I started thinking maybe I should run and remove this guy so I don’t have to be embarrassed about our own state.”
Dowd said Patrick failed to fix the state electric grid after a winter storm in February left millions of Texas without electricity. Dowd also told The Tribune that Patrick has made it more difficult for local officials to address the COVID-19 pandemic by going against the recommendations of doctors and scientists.