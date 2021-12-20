During his seven years as a part-time employee at the Ralph Wilson Youth Club, Cole Jones witnessed firsthand the good the after-school program can do for local youth.
“I’ve been here since I was 16 and I feel honored to work here,” he told the Telegram. “There’s power in helping these kids, and I really do believe that this is a place that changes lives. We’re all here for one goal: to make a positive impact on these kids. I just wish there were more places like that.”
Last week, the 23-year-old — who graduated from Texas A&M University-Central Texas in Killeen on Dec. 10 — became the after-school program’s new club coordinator.
His responsibilities now include overseeing part-time staff, addressing member discipline issues, tracking analytics associated with memberships, assisting in managing the annual budget, and planning and implementing programming.
“Cole is certified to teach grades K-6,” Brett Williams, Ralph Wilson Youth Club’s executive director, said in a news release. “His skillset will be valuable as the youth club continues to offer programming based on supporting the academic needs of our members.”
Jones highlighted how his first week in his new capacity was “amazing.”
“It’s honestly been a dream come true,” he said. “There was something about this place that I couldn’t let go of, and I’m just really appreciative that (Ralph Wilson Youth Club) is giving me the chance to start my career here.”
Now, Jones is hopeful he can help the Ralph Wilson Youth Club continue its tradition of serving and developing its local youth.
“Ralph Wilson’s impact has expanded past what is just inside our walls,” Jones said. “It has really tied everybody — our staff, coaches from different schools, parents and community members — together. We’re really fortunate with the group that we have ... and I just really want us to continue to be that light that we’ve always been for these kids.”
Although he did not follow through with his original plans of becoming a full-time educator, Jones is confident he is where he belongs.
“I’ve always known that working with kids is where I am supposed to be. I just wasn’t sure how or what my role was going to be,” he said. “I got into education and it was great … but I honestly felt like I could utilize my tools and my gift here more than I could in a classroom.”