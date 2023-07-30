UT sturdent protest Gov. Ferguson

Students and supporters of the University of Texas gather on the campus lawn behind the Old Main Building in May 1917 as they prepare for a protest march to Gov. James E. Ferguson’s Capitol office. The group was protesting Ferguson’s call for fraternities and sororities to be banned from campus and his attempts to remove the president. Ferguson was impeached and removed from office by the Texas legislature the following September.

 Austin History Center/Texas History Portal

Chicken salad ended the governorship of Gov. James Edward Ferguson, among other infractions.

