Chicken salad ended the governorship of Gov. James Edward Ferguson, among other infractions.
“Farmer Jim” (1871-1944), a Temple banker and Salado native, regarded the governor’s job as a free ticket to reward his friends, punish his adversaries and — of course — enrich himself.
Ultimately, Ferguson’s excesses doomed his political aspirations, thanks in part to an order for more than eight gallons of that mayonnaise-y concoction.
The incident has gone down in history books as “the chicken salad case,” but it really represents Ferguson’s callous disregard for people and the law.
The Bell County Museum, 201 N. Main St. in Belton, features an exhibit on the Fergusons, drawing from its exclusive collection of artifacts and memorabilia donated by Ferguson descendants. Admission is free.
The museum also is sponsoring a special free lecture on Ferguson and his impeachment beginning at 6 p.m. Friday.
Speaker will be historian Nancy Beck Young, Moores Professor of History and history department chairman at the University of Houston. Young is a scholar of 20th century American politics, focusing on ideology that shaped public policy and political institutions.
History is repeating itself exactly 106 years after the Ferguson drama, when the impeachment trial of suspended Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton is scheduled to begin Sept. 5, only the second such proceeding of a statewide officeholder in the state’s history.
In a historic vote last May, the Texas House of Representatives decided to impeach Paxton over allegations of illegal activities related to one of his political donors. The resolution to impeach went to the Texas Senate, tasked with conducting the trial and deciding whether to convict.
Impeaching a public official in Texas isn’t easy. Only two have been removed previously from office — Ferguson and South Texas District Judge O.P. Carrillo in 1976, charged with income tax evasion.
Charges have been filed against other public officials in the past, but they resigned before convictions. That’s why the Paxton proceedings are uncommon.
In Ferguson’s first month as governor in 1914, the Legislature passed a bill to pay for the groceries of his predecessor, O.B. Colquitt, with various sundries on Colquitt’s tab including butter, eggs, feed for horses, car repairs and stationery, among others.
Despite a lawsuit challenging that decision, Ferguson decided to follow Colquitt’s example and ended up using state money to fund lavish personal expenses, including a ukulele, car tires, Victrola records and groceries. He even contracted the Driskill Hotel to cater a New Year’s Day feast that included punch and that mountain of infamous chicken salad.
The attorney general said Colquitt’s personal expenses could not be paid with taxpayer money. Ferguson signed off on the bill anyway and added his own personal expenses, to boot.
Ferguson also claimed he would repay the state for personal expenses if the Supreme Court ruled against him; the court said he was liable; Ferguson then refused to reimburse the state.
A political neophyte with little experience when he was first elected in 1914, Ferguson relished the governor’s power to reward his supporters, especially those from Bell County. For example, he fired the state architect for no reason in 1915 and installed Temple architect Heber David Pampel (1879-1953), who was ill-trained for the massive job.
Bribes were common; trial evidence showed cash stored in Ferguson’s personal vault.
In his second term beginning in 1916, Ferguson fiercely targeted the University of Texas, withholding the funding to the university after the Legislature appointed a regent to the system without his say-so.
Ferguson pressured the University of Texas regents to fire professors critical of him. He also ordered a ban on UT fraternities and sororities while he attempted to oust the university president.
The UT regents refused. So, the governor vetoed nearly the entire university appropriation.
Ultimately, the “chicken salad case,” Ferguson’s sloppy expense reporting, secret payoffs and heavy-handed approach to the University of Texas — all sealed his fate.
In July 1917, Ferguson appeared before the Travis County grand jury that several days later announced his indictment. Seven charges related to misapplication of public funds, one to embezzlement and one to the diversion of a special fund.
Ferguson posted a bond of $13,000 and, even though he was indicted, he announced his candidacy for a third term as governor.
The August summer swelter was no match for the heat inside the State Capitol when the Ferguson impeachment began. The Texas Senate came to order at 10:30 a.m. Aug. 17, 1917, to decide whether the former Temple banker was “unworthy and no longer fit to exercise the duties incumbent upon him.” The debate centered on 21 accusations, including misuse of power and misapplication of funds.
The Senate, sitting as a High Court of Impeachment, after three weeks of testimony finally convicted the governor on 10 of the charges, including one maintaining that he received $156,500 in currency from an undisclosed source. The Court of Impeachment, by a vote of 25 to three, removed Ferguson from office and made him ineligible to hold any office in Texas.
Ferguson complained it was a kangaroo court. He boldly stated to the Senate, according to the trial transcript, “I am simply telling you that the laws don’t amount to anything,” then adding laws are “only a scrap of paper.” Nevertheless, he resigned his office the day before both houses could sustain his conviction, contending that the verdict did not apply to him.
The impeachment didn’t stop the disgraced Ferguson from running for other political posts. In 1918 he ran again for governor but was defeated. In 1920, he was an unsuccessful candidate for U.S. president, and, in 1922, a failed candidate for the U.S. Senate.
Ferguson’s political star was severely tarnished, but his wife, Miriam Amanda Wallace Ferguson (1875-1961), went on to serve two nonconsecutive terms, which also were studded with controversy.
Ferguson’s sordid record left Bell County — and Temple, especially — with mixed feelings.
Temple voters did not support Ferguson in either of his elections, although he won the rural vote.
If you go
Bell County Museum, 201 N. Main St., Belton
Exhibit on Govs. Jim and Miram Ferguson
Free public lecture on Jim Ferguson’s impeachment
6 p.m. Friday, Aug. 4
Speaker: Nancy Beck Young, Moores Professor of History, University of Houston.
Free admission