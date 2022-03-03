Temple City Council members approved three purchase agreements Thursday, totaling more than $450,000.
The three agreements included the purchase of needed equipment as well as services for one of the city’s facilities.
The first purchase approved by the Council was $165,000 for computer hardware from Dell Marketing LP of Round Rock. Officials estimate that the city will purchase 150 desktop computers and laptops from the company this fiscal year.
Kellie Brown, director of information technology for the city, said the purchase was part of an annual replacement program by the city.
“The information technology department currently has a PC (personal computer), laptop and tablet replacement program that started in 2002 to ensure that the city is running applications efficiently and effectively while also ensuring desktop and software applications were being supported under maintenance contracts,” Brown said.
Council members also approved a $59,500 agreement with Humble-based Magna Flow Environmental to dispose of waste at the city’s water treatment center.
Officials said the city’s membrane treatment facility, which helps treat the city’s water supply, requires regular cleaning with chemicals to ensure it works efficiently. This agreement would be for the removal of used chemicals once they are neutralized.
The city is expected to host a competitive bid for the services at a later date.
Lastly, Council members approved the purchase of two John Deere backhoes from RDO Equipment Co. in Hewitt for about $230,800.
Officials said the purchase will replace one existing backhoe purchased back in 2008 while expanding the fleet for the city’s utility maintenance crew. The city is expected to only pay about $205,800 for the two vehicles after trading in its 2018 backhoe for $25,000.
Delivery of the two backhoes is expected to be in October.