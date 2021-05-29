Several people were hospitalized Friday afternoon after crashes occurred in heavy rain near the State Highway 36 bridge over Lake Belton.
Texas Department of Public Safety Sgt. Bryan Washko said a vehicle headed east to Temple hydroplaned on a curve in the road north of the bridge and collided with a sports utility vehicle.
A tractor-trailer then struck one of the disabled vehicles in the road, he said.
Several people were transported to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center – Temple.
