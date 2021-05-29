Accident

Several people were hospitalized Friday afternoon after crashes occurred in heavy rain near the State Highway 36 bridge over Lake Belton.

Texas Department of Public Safety Sgt. Bryan Washko said a vehicle headed east to Temple hydroplaned on a curve in the road north of the bridge and collided with a sports utility vehicle.

A tractor-trailer then struck one of the disabled vehicles in the road, he said.

Several people were transported to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center – Temple.

This story will be updated when more information is available.