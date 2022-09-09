Additional charges were filed against two Temple teens who were both indicted on burglary charges in July.
Angel A. Martinez, 17, and Axel Martinez, 18, were indicted Wednesday on burglary of a habitation, a second-degree felony.
The new charges allege that on March 26, both teens entered a habitation without the consent of the owner to steal U.S. currency, according to an indictment filed Wednesday.
The teens were indicted in July for their alleged involvement in a May 19 break-in at a residence in Troy.
A woman told police that she saw two young males open her door and enter the threshold of her house, one after the other, according to an arrest affidavit.
“The first male came in with a handgun in his hand, locked eyes with (the woman), and backed out of her home,” the affidavit said. “(She) said she saw both males retreat to a dark-colored sedan that was very dusty and parked in her driveway.”
Officers with the Troy Police Department stopped a vehicle that matched the description given by the woman.
“Inside the vehicle, deputies located medication that was determined to have been stolen off the porch or mailbox,” the affidavit said. “Another nearby resident called 911, stating that a vehicle matching the description of the suspect vehicle had parked on their land. When the resident went to confront the vehicle, the vehicle nearly ran over the resident.”
An investigator interviewed the teens during the stop after reading their rights.
“Axel stated they have been driving from the Moody area and then were pulled over, denying stopping at any of the involved residences,” the affidavit said.
The woman, the affidavit said, identified the vehicle as the one that fled the house and identified Angel Martinez as the teen who allegedly entered her home. She did not recognize Axel Martinez.
Angel Martinez posted a $10,000 bond on May 26.
Axel Martinez posted a $10,000 bond on May 25 but was arrested at the 27th District Court on July 19 for violating the terms of his release.
He remained at the Bell County Jail Friday on bonds totaling $75,000.