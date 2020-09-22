BELTON — The Belton Independent School District plans to resume in-person instruction five days a week for students starting Oct. 5, according to administrators.
“While face-to-face (instruction will be) five days a week, we still will be requiring masks or face coverings for our students and staff,” Deputy Superintendent Malinda Golden told the school board Monday evening. “We are still going to continue robust cleaning protocols and mitigation strategies we put in place in scenario four. We’ll be limiting large group gatherings just like we have been.”
This is a shift from Belton ISD’s current hybrid approach to in-person learning, which administrators refer to as scenario four in the district’s five-stage COVID-19 response plan.
Since Sept. 8, students have been attending classes virtually and physically throughout the week. Elementary and middle school students attend face-to-face instruction four days a week while high school students attend in-person classes two days a week.
This decision will only affect the 8,937 students who are currently attending in-person classes; 3,549 students are at-home learners, according to the district.
One major change will be the return of in-person classes on Wednesdays. That day has been a designated at-home learning day so campuses can be thoroughly cleaned and staff can better plan their lessons.
Students will be dismissed from school one hour early on some Wednesdays, Golden said.
“We are going to be updating the district website with a calendar that shows the specific Wednesdays that there would be a one hour early dismissal,” the deputy superintendent said. “It’s not going to be every single Wednesday.”
High school students will continue to have an A-B block schedule, Golden said. Deanna Lovesmith, assistant superintendent of teaching and learning, previously told the school board the block schedule would be in place for the entire school year.
“In an A-B block schedule, it reduces the number of passing periods our students will be in the hallways,” she said. “Reducing that transition is going to be important so we will be doing an A-B schedule.”
The Bell County Public Health District approved Belton ISD’s plan, Superintendent Matt Smith said.
“My No. 1 goal in all of this is keep kids safe and keep them in our schools so we have to be able to have the right mitigation strategies to do that,” Smith said.
Administrators stressed they do not have any immediate plans to move below this stage — which is scenario three — in their COVID-19 response plan.
The next step would be scenario two. Some rules would be loosened, but for the most part it would be similar to scenario three.
“I have a hard time believing we would get to scenario two anytime before flu season and cold season really gets through this year,” Smith said. “But, as always, we will work with Bell County Public Health, use their guidance, use guidance from our state and national organizations and make the best recommendation to y’all for our kids.”