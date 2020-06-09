Temple ISD Superintendent Bobby Ott said he hopes he’s not sending the message that his district only hires Temple High graduates.
“But it sure looks that way,” Ott joked.
On Monday, the board approved the hiring of principal Yvette Bradford at Lamar Middle School, and principal Patricia Mitchell at Fred W. Edwards Academy.
Bradford — a Temple native — was selected as Lamar Middle’s lone finalist after their campus committee reviewed 33 applicants for the position.
“The committee selected six finalists on Thursday May 14, 2020, and selected three finalists. On Tuesday May 19, 2020, the senior leadership team interviewed the finalists and selected Yvette Bradford as the lone finalist,” Pamela Rheinlander, a Lamar Middle science teacher, said.
Rheinlander said Bradford’s extensive experience working in education singled her out as the ideal candidate.
“With her roots in Temple, her education in Central Texas, and her experience in a top-rated district, she is a prime candidate for the Lamar campus,” Rheinlander said. “Her intellect, attitude, drive and energy will set the foundation for her to grow into an excellent campus principal.”
Ott is excited for Bradford to return to Temple ISD after serving as lead assistant principal at Hernandez Middle School in Round Rock since 2015.
“We are excited for Lamar. We definitely know it’s in great hands,” Ott said. “When I talked to the superintendent at Round Rock he told me, ‘Well I have to tell you Bobby, C.D. Fulkes Middle School is open and I have my eye on (Yvette). I said, ‘Well that’s just too darn bad because she’s coming home.”
Ott also was elated to welcome Mitchell as Fred Edwards’ new principal. Her vision and plan for the campus moving forward stood out to him, he said.
“We were very impressed with your vision and plan for Fred W. Edwards Academy and we’re so excited for the students there,” Ott told Mitchell during the school board meeting Monday evening. “We know this is your dream job, so we know you’re going to stay there and make things happen.”
Mitchell — a Southwestern Texas State University graduate with a master’s degree from Lamar University — stressed how her vision for Fred W. Edwards’ is to create a culture in which students can feel a connection to their campus.
“I want our students to see, believe and reach their potential. My plan is to celebrate the accomplishments of our students and showcase them for the community,” she said. “We will continue to focus on academic growth for all students by focusing on the blended learning model, providing more rigorous experiences ... and preparing for college preparatory exams like the SAT.”
Joe Palmer, Temple ISD’s assistant superintendent of human resources, said Mitchell was hired for Fred W. Edwards’ after fielding applications from 22 educators.
“Ms. Mitchell has a total of 20 years of education experience. She taught at the high school level for 17 of those years,” Palmer said. “Her dream job is serving the students and staff at Fred Edwards for years to come.”