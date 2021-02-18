Bell County schools will be closed for the rest of the week as frigid temperatures and dangerous icy roads remain in the area.
The Texas Education Agency is allowing districts to apply for a waiver for canceled school days because of the weather and power outages.
The Temple Independent School District announced Wednesday afternoon it was staying closed for the rest of the week.
“Temple ISD will remain closed for the rest of the week through Friday … due to ongoing severe weather and power outages” the district said in a Facebook post. “We plan to resume normal operations on Monday … but will communicate any changes to families through Skylert. Please stay safe.”
Belton ISD and Rogers ISD also are closed today.
On Thursday, Salado ISD and Holland ISD decided to cancel classes for today.
“Everyone please stay safe and warm,” Holland ISD said in a post to Facebook. “We will continue to post updated information as received.”
Academy ISD and Troy ISD announced Wednesday afternoon they would remain shuttered for the rest of the week.
“Please remain safe and help those around you,” Academy ISD told parents and students on Facebook.