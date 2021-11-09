The $178.3 million Proposition A that Temple ISD voters denied by three votes still lost after county officials considered provisional and mail-in ballots.
Of 23 ballots being considered by the Bell County Ballot Board, 11 were approved and only one was cast in the Temple Independent School District bond election.
Although preliminary returns showed that Temple ISD’s $184.9 million bond failed in the Nov. 2 election, election results were updated by the board Tuesday. While there are no more votes to be counted, officials said the results will not be official until the county’s Commissioners Court certifies the election Monday.
The board looked at 23 outstanding votes, which consisted of 18 provisional ballots, three votes by mail and two limited ballots.
Although these ballots were unlikely to change the results for Proposition B — which failed by 697 votes on Nov. 2 — TISD Superintendent Bobby Ott was hopeful the margin will ultimately sway in favor of Proposition A.
With the one additional vote in the Temple ISD bond election, the margin has now narrowed to 1,967 votes against the bond and 1,965 in favor.
Matthew Dutton, interim elections administrator for the county, said the 16-member board evaluates each of the ballots carefully to determine if they should be included in the overall count. Ballots are looked at by both a Democrat and Republican members.
The bipartisan group spent about three hours evaluating the ballots and getting the results submitted to the county’s election department.
“They go through their process of clarifying everything and determining if it needs to be counted or not,” Dutton said. “If a ballot is rejected, they send that voter a notification with a list of reasons.”
Proposition A — the bulk of the district’s improvements at $178.3 million — would have funded nearly 30 projects, including a new southeast elementary school for $38.2 million, infrastructure replacements and 14 classroom additions to existing campuses.
It was pegged to cost a homeowner with a $200,000 home valuation about $240 annually, while Proposition B would have cost the same homeowner $10 annually, according to Temple ISD.
“If the margin remains close for Proposition A, we will request a recount. If at that time the bond does not pass, I would just like to say that I am very proud of our professionalism, positivity and honesty throughout this process,” Ott has said. “No matter what side of the vote, our entire community has highlighted these things throughout the bond process.”