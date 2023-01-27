The Temple Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a building with damage, according to a news release. At about 12:45 a.m. Friday, officer responded to a call of multiple people fighting, then shots fired, in the 1700 block of east Avenue I.
No injuries were reported, but a building was hit by a bullet. No suspect has been identified at this time. Witnesses report seeing a small white vehicle leave the scene.
This case is under investigation. Anyone with information should contact the Temple
Police Department at 254-298-5500 or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-
8477, where callers can report anonymously.