A Temple man fishing on Lake Belton Thursday night apparently drowned after gusty winds and thunderstorms hit Central Texas, authorities said.
breaking
UPDATE: Temple fisherman drowns at Lake Belton
Eric E. Garcia
Telegram CIty Editor
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Most Popular
Articles
- Lake Belton area restaurant and event venue under consideration
- Killeen teenager charged with capital murder in shooting of two Jarrell High School students
- Bloomin’ Temple Festival set April 28-29, 2023
- City Council approves alcohol sales for new Lake Belton area restaurant and event venue
- Is East Temple ready for another market?
- Suspect sought in Temple shooting; no injuries reported
- Belton street near two campuses to close in daytime starting March 20
- Legend of Fishzilla: Fake or not, photo of giant catfish gave validity to Southern myth
- Rail-to-trail: Georgetown Railroad pathway conversion could begin by late summer
- Getting ready to kick it: Temple Coyotes FC season scheduled to start in May