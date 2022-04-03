The three-day Spirit of Santa Fe Wine Trail concluded Sunday with several breweries reporting they saw a lot of new customers.
Sponsored by Temple Chamber of Commerce, the self-guided tour gave people a chance to sample the fare of seven area wineries and four breweries.
Nate Olszewski, beer tender for Fire Base Brewing Co., 8 S. First St. in Temple, was serving six tour members Sunday afternoon and said about 30 groups had visited earlier.
“Yesterday was pretty busy,” he said. “And Friday was very busy.”
On that day the tour coincided with the bar’s regular First Friday, he said, which included a live band, food trucks, vendors and games.
“We have a designated flight of beer, for them to try our most popular beer,” he said of the tour members.
Those flavors would be Amber Wave, New England ITA, American Pale Ale and Pilsner, he said.
At one of the tables, tour members Robbie Speed and Ron Gerner, both of Temple, tasted a flight of beer.
“Ron’s with me today,” Speed said. “Friday and Saturday I did the wine part.”
He made stops at Dancing Bee Winery, 8060 E. U.S. Highway 190, Rogers; and Moose and Goose Winery, 6300 Middle Road in Temple. On Saturday he did Kissing Tree Vineyards, 109 W. Third St. in Bruceville-Eddy; 3 Texans Winery and Vineyard, 7536 FM 2409 in Temple; and Axis Winery, 831 N. Main St. in Salado.
“I’d never been to any of the local places,” Speed said. “I had been to places in Fredericksburg, Georgetown and Liberty Hill.”
At the Dancing Bee he said he found a blackberry wine he really liked. At Kissing Tree he bought three bottles of wine and joined the wine club.
“Once a quarter they offer a four-course meal with live music, as part of the club,” he said.
“The only place I didn’t buy a bottle was 3 Texans,” he said. “But the atmosphere was probably the best. They had their own vineyard.”
Kissing Tree was the best at providing specific information and background on all wines tasted, he said.
Gerner said they were on their third beer.
“So far, so good,” he said. “I spent a lot of time in Germany, so I know a little bit about beer — sometimes too much. Next time they do this I’m going to get with him again and do the wineries. To me this is a great way to promote Central Texas. Before long, those people in Austin are going to be coming up here for it.”
At Bold Republic Brewing Co., 206 N. Penelope St. in Belton, Vanessa Williams, bartender, did not work Friday and Saturday but said the bar had probably 15-25 people from the tour Sunday.
“We do a flight, offering a pint of beer of their choice or a glass of wine,” she said.
Sea Legs was a popular brew Sunday, she said, especially with the tour members.
Violet Mercado of Temple sampled a flight of beer.
“I really liked number 14, Sugar Plumb Cherry,” she said.
She had just come from Dancing Bee Winery, where they gave her several 2-ounce samples of wine.
“It was my first time there, so it was very good,” she said.