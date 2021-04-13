The Temple Independent School District has continually assessed the damage that was inflicted by Winter Storm Uri in February.
But following Temple ISD’s board meeting on Monday, the district is one step closer toward resolving a resulting project — the small gym at Bonham Middle School. The facility’s flooring had suffered thousands of dollars worth of damage.
Temple ISD trustees, which selected Jelco to complete the gym flooring project, approved the project’s maximum cost of $44,345 on Monday, according to district information.
“Jelco has installed the majority of the gym floors across the district and was the installer on this floor back in 2018,” a Temple ISD purchase notification form said.
Bobby Ott, Temple ISD’s superintendent, had the opportunity to see the newly-installed flooring on Monday. He called the visit “great.”
Transportation director
Trustees also unanimously approved Amy Scopac as Temple ISD’s new director of transportation. She previously served as the district’s interim transportation director.
“Ms. Scopac has operated as the interim director since January,” Kent Boyd, Temple ISD’s assistant superintendent of finance, said. “Since that time, she has navigated the department through the historic winter storm … and has been successfully addressing the day-to-day challenges of operating a department that serves approximately 4,500 students daily.”
Before the board authorized her hire, Superintendent Bobby Ott recognized Scopac for her efforts during Winter Storm Uri — a spotlight she shared with other members of the district’s transportation department.
During the frigid weather in February, Temple ISD had dispatched eight vehicles into the city. Scopac and seven other Temple ISD personnel were tasked with rescuing residents impacted by the area’s icy conditions.
“Temple is our town, and helping and supporting one another is what provides the sense of community we have here ... and it’s that sense of community that truly makes Temple a special place,” she told the Telegram at the time. “That’s why we’re always ready to support one another, and our residents and our community as a whole.
Scopac, who has been employed by Temple ISD’s transportation department for the past 15 years, is ready to tackle future issues.
“I am very grateful to continue to serve our students and our community for many years to come,” Scopac said. “Thank you guys so much for trusting me with the next step.”
Off-loading space
With bond projects nearly completed and populations shifting locations, Temple ISD is losing a need for some of its temporary spaces. On Monday, trustees authorized the sale of two portable buildings located at the Dickson Head Start campus, 1100 S. 33rd St.
The surplus portables were originally purchased during campus renovations.
“State law requires school districts to offer each open-enrollment charter school located within district boundaries the opportunity to acquire any surplus district facilities prior to offering the facilities to the general public,” a statement from Temple ISD’s facilities and construction department said.
Although Temple ISD is not required to accept offers from charter schools, trustees are required by law to at least consider the sale.
“If no such charter school expresses interest, offer the portables to the general public through an open bid process,” the letter said.