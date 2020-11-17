BELTON — Applications are being accepted for a new five-member board for Bell County Emergency Services District No. 1.
Voters approved the creation of the district this month in the Salado area of South Bell County.
The new emergency services district will provide reliable, local emergency services, including fire response and EMS, within the established area. The new district will have the power to impose taxes on residents of the area served by the district.
The Bell County Commissioners Court on Monday announced the formation of the district.
The court hopes to install the new board before the end of the year, according to a news release from county spokesman James Stafford.
In order to serve as a board member for the district, applicants must be at least 18 years of age, a Texas resident, and be either qualified to vote within the area served by the district or the owner of land subject to taxation by the district.
When evaluating applications, commissioners will consider an applicant’s knowledge in relation to fire prevention or emergency medical services, as well as applicable common policies and practices that will be relevant to this board, Stafford said.
Interested individuals should email their letter of interest, biography and/or resume to april.metcalf@bellcounty.texas.gov no later than 5 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 27.