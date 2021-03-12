For resident Brian Shaw, it all started with a post to the Temple, TX - City Watch page on Facebook.
He and his wife were in need of assistance.
“My wife was just discharged last night from the hospital after having her right leg cut off below the knee,” Shaw said on March 6. “I need a favor or an IOU or something … I need help with a cheap ramp for my house.”
Although Shaw was prepared to help build and install a ramp to allow his wife to enter their home more easily, he said he was financially limited.
“I lost my job, so I’m just doing Grubhub and DoorDash until she is a little better,” he said. “I don’t have money, so (it’d be great) if anyone has wood just lying around to help build one. I’m trying to do my best but just need a little help.”
In a matter of hours, his post had received more than 100 comments from area residents. Of those that reached out, many offered help with food, building materials and the construction of the ramp itself.
Audie New, a fellow Temple resident, offered to purchase the necessary building materials.
“I’m no carpenter, but I will get you all the wood you need if you haven’t got any building materials yet,” he told Shaw.
Meanwhile, Vira Chudasma — executive chef and owner at La Riv Kitchen & Bar in Temple — offered the family free meals from her restaurant.
“We can provide food from our restaurant La Riv Kitchen & Bar,” she said. “Dinners will be provided for free.”
Although the ramp is not yet completed, progress is quickly being made.
“It isn’t complete yet but we have other volunteers coming to work on it some more soon,” Shaw told the Telegram. “It’s a true blessing how everyone wants to help us. God is good.”
Other residents interested in providing assistance can contact Shaw online through his Facebook at bit.ly/2OPomQg.