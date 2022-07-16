Temple College will hold open house events at its three campuses starting Tuesday.
Prospective students can learn about funding options as well as other grants, scholarships and assistance programs by attending one of the three registration and open house events. The events are designed to introduce community members to the college as well as provide a “one-stop shop” to help students apply and register for the fall, according to a news release.
The Tuesday open house event will be held 5:30-7:30 p.m. at the TC Main Campus, 2600 S. First St. in Temple.
Open house events also are planned 4-6 p.m. July 26 at the Taylor Campus, 516 N. Main St. in Taylor, and 4-6 p.m. July 27 at the Hutto Campus, 1600 Innovation Blvd. in Hutto.
Temple College students who enroll in 12 or more hours of courses this fall will receive up to $1,500 to help with education expenses, the institution said in its news release.
“It’s never been more affordable to go to college than right now,” Christy Ponce, school president, said in a statement. “Emergency aid funding is just one example of the many ways Temple College is helping students earn an associate degree, equip for careers or prepare students for transfer to a four-year university.”
Ponce said the events are great opportunities to meet with faculty and staff to learn more about the college’s 70-plus programs and to register onsite.
“We are here to do everything we can to make sure college and training is accessible to everyone,” she said. “We are here to help students earn college certificates, degrees, and earn industry-recognized credentials to help get you into the workforce.”
Each event will feature food, games, door prizes, campus tours, meet-and-greets with the Leopard mascot and one-on-one time with faculty and advisors. A grand prize will be given away at each event, the college said.
To learn more, visit www.templejc.edu/openhouse.