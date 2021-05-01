Victor Mireles IV loves to go fishing.
However, his equipment isn’t a rod and reel. Nor is he looking to hook a fish.
The 39-year-old frequents Nolan Creek in downtown Belton, where he is equipped with a magnet secured to an extended rope — a hobby he said he picked up during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I’m out there all the time, and I’m always pulling things out of the water. Anything from nails to fishing hooks … pretty much anything sharp,” the Harker Heights resident told the Telegram.
Mireles, who considers himself “a man of all trades,” said he was encouraged to take the hobby up after his foot grazed a folded piece of rebar in Salado Creek. He wanted to improve the safety of Bell County’s waterways for other residents.
“The other reason I took it up is because I know so many kids, whose parents let their kids go down there into the water,” Mireles said. “But you just don’t ever know when one of those children might step on something … and that’s going to hurt. I have a daughter who is 10 years old and it would kill me if she stepped on anything like that.”
He said many of the items he finds — which include cans, razor blades and even square-head antique nails — often come to a streambed’s surface following the rain.
“Things are moved around with all the rain that we have and are having now,” Mireles said. “When it rains and the water flows, it can shift everything underneath and bring it downstream. When it does that, you’re going to find something different every time.”
Luckily, Mireles said he has not come across anything that could be potentially lethal.
“If I come across a handgun or anything like that, I will most definitely call the police department and let them know where I found it,” he said. “I’ll tell them what area I found it in, because you never know if that’s going to be a murder weapon or something.”
Given the variety of items he has found, Mireles is calling for more residents to respect the recreational areas they frequent.
“I wish there were more people like me out there,” he said. “With just me being out there, I probably pulled out a small Hefty trash bag full of trash … so when you go out to a creek or you go out to a beach or wherever, just pick up after yourself.”
Magnet fishing is touted by its community as an entertaining method for environmental cleanup, and is legal in a majority of states and is considered a great time, according to Magnet Fishing Pro. However, hobbyists should check for any local bylaws before they cast a line.