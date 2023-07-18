Belton ISD introduced six administrators, who are stepping into new roles, to trustees during a school board meeting on Monday.
Ben Smith, the Belton High School principal since 2019, was announced as the new executive director of campus leadership for secondary campuses.
“Previously, he served as principal and assistant principal at New Tech @ Waskow and assistant principal at Lake Belton Middle School,” Jennifer Bailey, Belton ISD’s executive director of communications and community engagement, said in a news release.
The Texas Association of Secondary School Principals announced Smith — who holds a bachelor’s degree from Southwest Texas State University and a master’s degree from Texas A&M University-Central Texas — as its Region 12 Principal of the Year earlier this summer.
“I am beyond proud of the students and staff at Belton High School,” Smith said at the time. “This award is a direct reflection of their commitment to make BHS the best it can be and provide exceptional learning experiences for students. I am pleased with the work our campus is doing to empower each and every student to pursue their dreams and enrich their communities. Being a part of this work has been tremendous for me as the principal.”
Claudia Knox, who has spent 11 of her 27 years in education serving as a Belton High School assistant principal, will lead the Tigers in Smith’s place. She holds a bachelor’s degree from the University of North Texas and a master’s degree from the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor.
“We are excited to see Ben Smith and Claudia Knox step into their new roles in BISD,” Belton ISD school board President Manuel Alcozer said.
The other four new Belton ISD administrators, meanwhile, come from both neighboring and out-of-state school districts.
“The incoming executive director of campus leadership for elementary campuses is Denise Sharp,” Bailey said. “She is joining BISD from Round Rock ISD where she served as a principal and executive principal coach. She’s also had roles including supervising elementary curriculum, instruction and federal programs, instructional coach, mathematics coach, and teacher.”
Sharp holds a bachelor’s degree from Ohio State University and a master’s degree from Shippensburg University.
James Larremore III, who is joining South Belton Middle School as the new principal, comes to Belton ISD from Leander ISD.
“Larremore has 16 years of experience in education, including service as a principal, associate principal, assistant principal, teacher, and department chair,” Bailey said. “He has also served as a safety director.”
He holds a bachelor’s degree from Texas State University and a master’s degree from Texas A&M University-Commerce.
Tracy Rieger is joining the district as the director of curriculum and instructional design after serving as director of academics and holding leadership positions in the curriculum department at Round Rock ISD, Bailey said.
She holds a bachelor’s degree from Texas A&M University and a master’s degree from Lamar University.
Fredrick Lilly II — who holds a bachelor’s degree from the University of Arkansas-Monticello, a master’s degree from Mississippi College and is currently working toward a doctorate from Liberty University — has accepted the principal position at North Belton Middle School after previously serving as a middle school principal in Camden, Ark.
His other roles have included positions as an assistant principal, coach, and teacher.
“We extend a warm welcome to Denise Sharp, James Larremore, Tracy Rieger and Frederick Lilly as key members of our leadership team,” Alcozer said.