CAMERON — History will fly over Milam County next weekend as part of the second Cameron Airshow and Fly-in.
Airshow attendees will get to watch as aerial acrobat Aaron Taylor flies over the city in his Twisted Texan, a World War II-era North American AT-6 Texan.
The airshow will take place from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Cameron Municipal Airpark, 2407 N. Travis Ave. in Cameron. The city of Cameron airport committee is the event’s main organizer alongside Cameron Economic Development and the Cameron Industrial Foundation.
Ginger Watkins, one of the event’s organizers, said she hopes this year’s event turns out to be a bit warmer than last year.
“It was the first Saturday in April last year, and it was a little bit chilly because April can be that way,” Watkins said. “We are hoping for a little bit warmer weather and some blue skies.”
The event will start off with live music by the South 77 Band at 11 a.m., with multiple vendors and food trucks in attendance as well.
Watkins said Aaron Taylor will end the event, starting an hour-long routine at 1 p.m.
While food and items at the event will cost money, organizers said the event itself will be free and open to the public. Watkins said those with planes also are able to fly into the airport to attend the event.
In addition to vendors and the airshow, the Morgan Military Aviation Museum will be displaying some of its World War II vehicles at the event.
Museum officials will display its two current aircraft, a PT-19 and an L-2 liaison plane, alongside its 1941 Ford staff car. The L-2 plane, which is owned by the museum, flew along the California coast during WWII in search of Japanese submarines.
The museum, which is under development, will be located inside a rented hanger at the Cameron airport.
“It will be just a great time outdoors, good food and great fellowship,” Watkins said.