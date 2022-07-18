Firefighters are battling a Coryell County wildfire that has scorched 15 acres.
The fire, dubbed the Hempel Drive fire, is 0% contained as of Monday afternoon, the Texas A&M Forest Service said.
The fire is located north of Copperas Cove and west of Fort Hood.
The increase in fire danger prompted the Forest Service on Saturday to open the Austin Airtanker Base at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport. The site will serve as a reload station for aircraft coming and going to wildfires.
“Opening the airtanker base will allow for faster response times and great cost efficiency when responding to wildfires in Texas,” the Forest Service said in a Facebook post.
Texas A&M Forest Service said it has 36 aircraft mobilized at 17 airports around Texas for wildfire response.