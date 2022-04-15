Gov. Greg Abbott will be in Salado on Saturday, two days after he issued a disaster declaration regarding the EF-3 tornado in the area.
State Rep. Hugh Shine, R-Temple, confirmed that the governor would be at the Salado Fire Station at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday. Abbott will then talk to the media at 11:30 a.m. when he visits First Cedar Valley Baptist Church at the intersection of FM 2843 and Cedar Valley Road.
State Rep. Brad Buckley, R-Salado, has said he plans on surveying the area with the governor, with Shine or one of his staff members in attendance as well.