Tornado damage

Residents sift through debris from Andy Baker’s property in the Salado area where his house and workshop were destroyed. Two vehicles thrown around by the storm were left piled on top of each other.

 Christian Betancourt | Telegram

Gov. Greg Abbott will be in Salado on Saturday, two days after he issued a disaster declaration regarding the EF-3 tornado in the area.

State Rep. Hugh Shine, R-Temple, confirmed that the governor would be at the Salado Fire Station at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday. Abbott will then talk to the media at 11:30 a.m. when he visits First Cedar Valley Baptist Church at the intersection of FM 2843 and Cedar Valley Road.

State Rep. Brad Buckley, R-Salado, has said he plans on surveying the area with the governor, with Shine or one of his staff members in attendance as well.

