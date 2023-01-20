Nathaniel Neiser

The College Board recently awarded Nathaniel Neiser, a junior at Belton New Tech @Waskow High School in Belton, with academic honors through its National Recognition Programs for his performance on the Preliminary SAT.

The College Board recently awarded Nathaniel Neiser, a junior at Belton New Tech @Waskow High School in Belton, with academic honors through its National Recognition Programs, an initiative in its third year, for his performance on the Preliminary SAT.

jvalley@tdtnews.com