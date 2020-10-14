Students have been enjoying Lake Belton High School since July. The greater Belton Independent School District community will get their chance to explore the campus this weekend.
The district is offering self-guided tours of its second comprehensive high school — and its first high school in Temple — 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.
Visit https://bit.ly/2SX6x0p to reserve a time to walk around school. District officials said masks covering visitors’ faces and noses must be worn while at LBHS and social distancing measures will be enforced.
Voters approved a $149.7 million bond in May 2017 to finance the construction of the high school, Charter Oak Elementary and other improvement projects.
Lake Belton High School opened its doors on Sept. 8 after more than two years of construction.
“The community made this incredible school possible, and I can’t wait for them to have a chance to get inside and see what we’ve built,” Lake Belton High Principal Jill Ross. “We’re grateful to live in a community that values investing in education and our schools and hope they are as proud of the facility as our students and families are.”
More than 900 students attend LBHS. Currently, only freshmen and sophomores are in classes at the school.
“We can’t underestimate the impact each and every community member and their role in helping your dreams become a reality for our students,” Superintendent Matt Smith said at a Sept. 30 dedication ceremony.
Belton ISD expects the school to have an enrollment of more than 1,800 students by 2023 — which is when the first class of Broncos will graduate. By that year, the district estimates it will have a combined 4,000 high school students attended Belton High School and Lake Belton High School.