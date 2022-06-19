Temple Police are searching for a suspect who allegedly stole a man’s bicycle and threatened him with a knife.
The robbery was reported at 7:20 p.m. Saturday evening in the 2000 block of Airport Road, police said in a news release.
The suspect is described as “a male with a shaved head and black mustache.”
No injuries occurred, police said.
Police are investigating and information can be phoned in at 254-298-5500 or to Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477, where callers can report anonymously.