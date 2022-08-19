A Milam County grand jury indicted two teens in connection to a May shooting at a prom after-party in Milano.
Zain Taylor, 18, of College Station, and Kelvin Ortega, 17, of Midland, were both arrested on two counts each of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felonies.
According to a news release from the Milam County Sheriff’s Office, at about 1:50 a.m. on May 15, the office received several calls about a shooting in the 800 block of U.S. Highway 79 in Milano.
“The residents of the property where the shooting occurred were throwing an after-party for the Milano prom — Milano ISD was not affiliated with this party,” the release said. “At some point, a firearm was displayed by a white male identified as 17-year-old Kelvin Ortega, who then fired the weapon, striking a 17-year-old male.”
The male was flown to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center-Temple for emergency surgery, and it was reported he is in stable condition.
An arrest affidavit on the case alleges the two teens were selling narcotics at the party.
“Affiant spoke with (Ortega and Taylor) who confirmed they were at the party,” the affidavit said. “It was later learned they gave false statements on the events of the shooting.”
The next day, investigators learned a bullet also hit a 14-year-old male during the party.
“The 14-year-old initially believed he had cut his leg on an unknown object and went home,” the release said. “It wasn’t until (the next day in the) afternoon that it was discovered to be a bullet wound. He was transported by EMS to a hospital where he was treated.”
Investigators noted on the affidavit that two suspects fled the scene in two different vehicles after Ortega allegedly shot a firearm, striking one of the victims four times.
A white police surplus Grand Marquis was found abandoned after two blowouts on the passenger side. Officials with the department said they found a backpack with marijuana in the car that the two suspects allegedly tried to sell at the party.
A 17-year-old at the party, officials said, tried to take the backpack from Ortega, prompting him to allegedly shoot the two victims.
“Investigators traveled to Brazos County, College Station, Robertson County, and Franklin, following up on leads,” the release said. “Investigators located Ortega and Taylor and obtained confessions from each.”
Ortega, the affidavit said, was located in Franklin and was interviewed.
“The defendant confessed to being on the scene when confronting the victim over stolen property, the defendant drew his pistol discharging it at the second victim,” the affidavit said. “During this episode, the victim was struck in the right calf damaging the tibia with one of the projectiles.”
Taylor was located at the same address as Ortega, who “confessed to being on scene with the accomplice while selling narcotics and assisting/aiding the accomplice in the getaway and failing to report the criminal episode.”
Both suspects posted $150,000 in bonds each and were released on May 18.