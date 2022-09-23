The Bell County Judge and Commissioners Committee on Persons with Disabilities has announced the recipients for its 2022 Rusty Awards — honorees that include Lauren Dodd of the Killeen Daily Herald.
The annual ceremony, which was held privately in 2020 and postponed in 2021, will celebrate several Bell County residents, many of whom have been dramatically changed as a result of injuries or were born with a disease that limited mobility or cognitive development.
It is scheduled to run from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 11 at the Bell County Expo Center in Belton.
Dodd, a Killeen journalist, was named the Media Person of the Year for her help in eliminating the attitudinal, social and physical barriers on persons with disabilities through news coverage.
Seven other recognitions, some with multiple winners, also were announced: John C. Garth Person of the Year — Michael “Tres” Jackson; Laura “Pat” Taylor Advocate of the Year — Diane Highsmith; Jennifer Phillips Award for Courage — Angela Wilson; Bell County Judge’s Meritorious Service Award — Peggy Cosner; Employer of the Year — SSC Service for Education, Reynolds Brand, True Harvest Farms and Fox Dog; the Harry Wilson Athlete of the Year — Lauren Barber and Julie Deaver; and the Award of Excellence — Kris Ward, Sarah Harborth, Giuli Krug and Hailey Rose of the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor.
Jackson is a Belton New Tech High School @ Waskow alumnus with autism who helps his mother, Bell County prosecutor Anne Jackson, lead several training courses in Central Texas.
During these sessions, Jackson, who is in his mid-20s, details to law enforcement officers how certain situations or environments can impact the way a conversation will unfold for someone with autism.
“With me, it’s sound. I can pick up pretty minor things out in the background, so I’m going to be agitated and anxious in a place like a football game or a concert,” he said at the Mental Health Training Center in Belton last March. “I’m not going to be paying attention when someone’s talking to me. So a lot of times I have ear buds or headphones in to dampen the noise. It lets me get to the point where I’m able to calm down, relax and pay attention to what’s going on around me.”
Sgt. Teresa Phelps of the Bell County Sheriff’s Department serves as the liaison and training coordinator for the center and previously told the Telegram how guest speakers, like Jackson, are incredibly beneficial to their programs.
“One guy I had was your traditional hard-nosed cop. It was jail this or jail that for him,” she said. “But he ended up having somebody come up to him who said, ‘I’m just different.’ That was enough for him to think about the training he went through. So there’s a lot of impact in just getting officers to understand that we don’t have to be traditional thinkers.”
Residents will have the opportunity to hear more about the impact that Jackson and the other honorees have had on their Central Texas communities next month.
Although attendees are encouraged to RSVP by Oct. 7, tickets will be sold at the door for $20.
“If anyone is interested in purchasing a ticket, please RSVP to 254-933-7487,” Melissa Ingriola, the executive director at Heart of Central Texas Independent Living, said in a news release. “You can purchase a ticket over the phone.”