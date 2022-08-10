An arrest affidavit for a hitchhiker accused of killing Rowdy Mays, 25, shows how the suspect’s behavior and community assistance aided police in finding him.
Justin Glen Boswell, 31, a homeless man with a last known address is in Alabama, was arrested on first-degree felony murder charges two days after the fatal stabbing. He has not been indicted.
At about 6:15 p.m. on July 28, officers responded to a stabbing at the 2600 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.
“Officers arrived and observed (Mays) with apparent stab wounds to his neck and body,” Temple Police Department Investigator Henry Dominguez said in the affidavit. “Mays was later transported to a hospital where he died from his injuries.”
At the scene, a woman was interviewed who told them Mays walked into the roadway, and she stopped to help.
“She reported that Mays told her he picked up a hitchhiker and that the hitchhiker stabbed Mays and left in his truck,” Dominguez said. “The witness saw May’s truck pull into the roadway and drive away.”
The witnesses described Boswell as a white male with reddish blonde hair and a beard.
“May’s mother later provided insurance documents to investigators, and they were able to determine the make, model, and license plate of May’s truck,” Dominguez said. “The truck was located abandoned in Rockdale.”
Police requested the public’s help with information about the suspect’s description and stolen vehicle through the media and their social media channels.
“Officers began to receive tips from citizens of a man matching the suspect’s description and displaying erratic behavior,” Dominguez said. “One citizen had allowed a man matching this description to use her phone to contact a family member.”
Boswell’s family member was contacted by police, and according to the affidavit, that allowed the police to identify him as a suspect and obtain a photo.
As the investigation continued, Dominguez noted on the affidavit finding Boswell had last used his debit card at a local fast-food restaurant and obtained video footage.
“Officers viewed surveillance video that showed Mays allowing a man climb into the bed of his truck in the drive-thru,” Dominguez said. “After exiting the drive-thru, video shows that Mays parked and the man got into the front passenger seat of the truck.”
Later that day, Dominguez said a person in Cameron saw Boswell and spoke with him at a gas station.
“The individual reported that the suspect was behaving strangely, and he wrote the license plate down of the suspect’s vehicle,” Dominguez said. “The license plate number matched May’s truck. Surveillance video from the gas station shows the same man who entered May’s truck … prior to the murder exiting the truck at the gas station after the murder had taken place.”
Boswell was arrested in Rockdale, about 43 miles from Temple, on July 30 by the Rockdale Police Department.
He was returned to Bell County, where he remained in custody at the Bell County Jail Wednesday in lieu of a $1 million bond.
Mays remembered
A celebration of life for Mays was held on Aug. 5 in Belton.
An obituary said Mays attended Texas State University and planned to finish at Central Texas State College with a degree in social services.
“He loved his family and his two dogs, Theo and Tedi,” the obituary said. “Rowdy had the most compassionate, caring heart. He was always helping his family and would always help anyone in need. His family finds comfort in knowing he lost his life helping someone and feels sadness that the world lost such a kind person.”
Mays’ mother, Lee Ann Baize, said she remembered her son proudly.
“I was so happy when you were born,” she said. “I will never forget your big blue eyes and your soft, sweet hugs. I don’t think you realized how smart and amazing you were. I will try to honor you in as many ways as I can. I love you, my Baby.”
Instead of flowers at May’s funeral, the family requested that those wishing to honor him contribute to a college education fund for his nephew Kyle, who the family said was like a son to him.
“Rowdy often spoke of wanting to be able to help Kyle through college,” the family said.
Donations can be made to Rowdy Mays Benefit Extraco Bank, Attn: Karen Wheeler, P.O. Box 1029. Belton TX, 78513 or on the Venmo app @honorrowdy.