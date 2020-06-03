ROCKDALE — There’s a new police chief in town.
Thomas Harris was Rockdale’s police chief for almost 20 years — until he retired Monday with 40 years experience in law enforcement.
The new police chief is Jerry “Jay” Meadors, who had his beginning in law enforcement at Thorndale Police Department about 24 years ago, he told the Telegram Wednesday — at the end of his third day in Rockdale.
Most recently, Meadors came from Hutto, where he went back to the streets as a patrolman.
“I went back to my roots,” he said. “But I knew I wanted to find a position as a police chief. I feel lucky Rockdale hired me.”
Meadors attained the rank of major during his 10-year stint with the Texas Attorney General’s Office as an investigator.
He’s worked in Cameron, as well, early on in his career.
A high volume of narcotics is one problem in Rockdale, as is controlled substance abuse — which leads to property crimes and domestic violence, Meadors said.