Enrique Mesquitillo Oliveras

Enrique Mesquitillo Oliveras, 42, was in custody Wednesday at the Bell County Jail. He faces a pending third-degree felony charge from Temple Police Department and also has an immigration hold, records showed.

An axe-wielding man was shot at and arrested Tuesday night after an attempted break-in on Temple’s east side.

