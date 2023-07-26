An axe-wielding man was shot at and arrested Tuesday night after an attempted break-in on Temple’s east side.
featured
UPDATE: Axe-wielding suspect shot at, arrested after attempted burglary
Eric E. Garcia
Telegram CIty Editor
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Most Popular
Articles
- Temple man charged with felony after fight at Walmart store; incident caught on video
- Temple woman killed while walking on US 190
- Police: Temple fatal crash on SH 317 caused by road rage
- New retail store opens in Belton
- Texas A&M department head: Race was a factor in black professor’s failed hiring
- Killeen man tased and charged after attempting to take officer’s gun during scuffle
- Niagra Bottling plans $48 million Temple plant expansion
- Jim C. Holliman, age 68, of Temple died Wednesday, July 19, 2023
- UPDATE: Axe-wielding suspect shot at, arrested after attempted burglary
- Avots-Avotins, Luck to be honored by TEF on Oct. 4