Two Cameron residents are charged with the alleged continuous sexual assault of a child under the age of 14.
Mark Mason, 49, and Pamela Maret, 48, allegedly sexually assaulted an 8-year-old boy, Cameron Police Chief Lonnie Gosch said Monday.
The case was first reported Sept. 22 to the Milam County Sheriff’s Department but it was determined to be a Cameron case after the initial investigation at the Children’s Advocacy Center in Belton began.
A Cameron Police investigator, with the help of CPS staff, was able to swiftly finish the investigation on Sept. 24, which resulted in the two arrests.
Several computers and cellphones were seized after the search warrant at a home was served, Gosch said.
A probable cause affidavit said the child claimed abuse nine times from December 2018 to Sept. 12, 2020. He said both Mason and Maret were involved in the sexual assaults.
The pair are engaged, according to their Facebook profiles.
Mason and Maret both remained in the Milam County Jail with their respective bonds set at $100,000 each.