A Temple man is charged with intoxication manslaughter with a vehicle for his role in the death of a local man during a collision between two vehicles in April.
Mario Escobedo, 26, was held in the Bell County Jail Tuesday after an arrest warrant was issued Oct. 30. A bond amount has not been set.
Authorities said Escobedo drove a red Honda Civic on April 11 that collided with a tractor-trailer in the 2900 block of Airport Road at Village Way.
The early-morning collision killed passenger Juan Lopez Lumbreras, 49, of Temple. Lumbreras died of blunt force injuries, Bell County Justice of the Peace Cliff Coleman told the Telegram.
Escobedo and another person were taken to Baylor Scott & White Medical-Temple for treatment after the accident, police said.
Intoxication manslaughter with a vehicle is a second-degree felony.