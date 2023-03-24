Belton ISD is looking to reshape its elementary school attendance boundaries, as the construction of two campuses and other 2022 bond projects are expected to impact student density across the district.
“We opened our last elementary school in 2019,” Michael Morgan, assistant superintendent of operations, said. “That was the last time we adjusted our attendance boundaries and since then, student enrollment has grown by about 1,500.”
However, when James L. Burrell Elementary — costing $37.7 million — and Hubbard Branch Elementary — $43.6 million — open to students in 2024, Belton ISD is projected to have grown even more students.
“Belton ISD will net 1,394 elementary student seats district-wide,” Belton ISD spokeswoman Karen Rudolph said in a news release. “This includes an additional 1,700 from the projects while absorbing 306 seats with the closure of Miller Heights Elementary.”
These projections led Belton ISD officials to first look at adopting new elementary school attendance boundaries last August before inviting parents to weigh in on priorities via a ThoughtExchange survey in November — a form that generated 900 responses.
“We started with feedback from our long-range facility planning team and other committees of various stakeholders and community members to determine what priorities would guide our planning,” Morgan said. “We wanted our ultimate recommendation to the board to be data-driven and reflect the feedback we received throughout the process.”
From there, Belton ISD developed three potential scenarios with the help of Zonda Education, a Southlake-based demographics team.
“All three scenarios being brought to the board significantly decrease enrollment at Chisholm Trail Elementary and Tarver Elementary to alleviate current overcrowding and allow for future growth,” Morgan said. “The scenarios also include strategies to relieve capacity pressure in the geographical middle of the district at Charter Oak Elementary, Sparta Elementary and Lakewood Elementary.”
Trustees will consider the proposed changes that are based on growth, socioeconomic factors, neighborhood unity, family impact and feeder pattern alignment, during a regular board meeting at 6:15 p.m. Monday in the Pittenger Fine Arts Center, 400 N. Wall St. in Belton.
“Our ultimate goal is to manage growth, maximize the use of our facilities and reduce the use of long-term portables,” he said. “In a nutshell — be good stewards of the funds taxpayers have entrusted to us and serve our students well.”
If new boundaries are adopted on Monday, they are expected to take effect for the 2024-2025 school year with the exception of James L. Burrell Elementary, which is expected to open sometime around January 2024, according to Belton ISD.