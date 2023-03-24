Burrell Elementary construction

Construction continues Feb. 9 on Belton ISD’s Burrell Elementary at 8104 Glade Drive in Temple.

 Nan Dickson/Special to the Telegram

Belton ISD is looking to reshape its elementary school attendance boundaries, as the construction of two campuses and other 2022 bond projects are expected to impact student density across the district.

jvalley@tdtnews.com