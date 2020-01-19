BELTON — New population estimates show Belton has grown by nearly 25 percent since 2010.
City officials pegged the county seat as having 22,532 people this year, according to numbers the Belton Council unanimously approved this week. A decade ago — when the last U.S. Census was conducted — Belton had a population of 18,216.
The new population calculation is a 2 percent increase from last year’s estimated population of 22,078.
“Belton has a good school district, solid commercial core and a downtown that is full of unique small businesses,” Planning Director Cheryl Maxwell said. “The growth here is not surprising to anybody who follows our city government.”
Councilman Dan Kirkley is a lifelong Beltonian. The 73-year-old found the numbers interesting.
“When I was younger, much younger, numbers of years ago at the age of about 7, it seemed to me that the population was in the 7,000 to 8,000 range. Everybody knew everybody. Obviously, that is no longer the case,” Kirkley said. “I know to some extent we want to stay homey and family (orientated). I think we’ve been able to do that to the greatest extent possible, to be a really wonderful community with a lot of genuine concern for one another when we’ve grown and prosper.”
The population estimates are especially pertinent in 2020 — a Census year.
“As we approach 10 years since the last U.S. Census, it is useful to estimate population growth to evaluate services, plan for the future and develop updated economic development marking materials for the community, which has crossed the 20,000 population threshold,” Maxwell wrote in a staff report.
Belton spokesman Paul Romer also highlighted the importance of the new figures in a Census year.
“Our annual population estimate provides the community with a snapshot of Belton’s growth,” he said. “In 2020, the Census will provide Belton and the rest of America with a population snapshot. It’s so important for every resident to be counted. Please make sure to respond online, by phone or by mail in April.”
April 1 is Census Day. Homes across the nation should receive a notice by that date to participate in the 2020 Census, according to the Census Bureau. The 2020 Census will be completed by the end of the year.
The new Census will test the accuracy of Belton’s population estimate formula. Kirkley is looking forward to seeing if the Planning Department’s figures are in lockstep with federal estimates.
“We will certainly find that out for sure,” the councilman said.
The Belton Planning Department has prepared population estimates annually since 2012.
“It is nice at the beginning of the year to see the population estimate, which for us is validation of the development activity we have seen from the previous year,” Maxwell said.
Calculating population
The base is the 2010 Census. Then, the department takes the number of existing and new homes in Belton from the most recent fiscal year — Oct. 1 to Sept. 30 of the following year.
Belton added 186 homes from Oct. 1, 2018, to Sept. 30, 2019 — a 19 percent increase from last year’s 156 new homes.
Next, city planners look at the number of demolitions in a full calendar year. Two homes were demolished last year.
Once that is calculated, it brings the total number of homes in Belton to an estimated 8,366. The Planning Department assumes that 93.3 percent of those homes are inhabited for an estimated 7,805 occupied homes.
The 2010 Census estimated that 2.64 people live in each household. That number is multiplied with the number of occupied homes and the number of people who live in group quarters is added for the final population estimate.