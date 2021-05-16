A resolution approved last week by Temple officials will aim to keep rain — which the area has been seeing a lot of recently — and other weather out of some city buildings.
The Temple City Council unanimously voted to approve a contract with Clark Roofing & Construction during its meeting last week for the replacement of roofs on four city buildings. The work on the four projects is expected to cost more than $701,000 and take until the end of June.
City spokesman Cody Weems said the aging roofs needed to be replaced now before they could cause damages, with City Hall already seeing leaks.
“The roofs on these buildings are leaking and have reached the end of their useful life,” Weems said. “Replacing these roofs will prevent damage that could be caused by roof leaks.”
The four city buildings being repaired are the Frank W. Mayborn Civic and Convention Center, the Municipal Building, the Lanier Center and Fire Station No. 4 in South Temple.
The convention center, municipal building and the Lanier Center all have flat roofs and will get their existing systems replaced with a type of synthetic that blocks the weather and reflects ultra-violet rays. The convention center and Lanier Center both currently have gravel roofs.
The convention center roof is estimated to cost more than $286,656, the municipal building’s roof is estimated at more than $239,234 and the Lanier Center’s more than $97,992.
Randi Faust, assistant director of purchasing at the city, said the new roofs will be cost effective to maintain and come with a 20 year warranty.
The fire station, which doesn’t have a flat roof, will replace its seam roof with another at the cost of more than $77,590.
Faust said replacement of the four roofs was set for a later date but were moved up in anticipation of prices jumping seven percent by the middle of May.
“These were included in the budget plan but have been accelerated due to increasing costs,” Faust said. “In working with the roofing contractor, it was communicated to us that we needed to lock in and execute contracts for our projects to avoid an increase in proposed prices.”