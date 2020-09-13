By all accounts, there is truly a shortage of small-arms ammunition in Central Texas, the rest of the state and for that matter the entire country. There’s hardly a debate about that.
But the cause of the shortage is open to question. One theory is that the raw materials for making primers — a necessary component to all shells — can be found only in China, and of course the U.S. has a trade embargo against that country. Another idea is that the combination of COVID-19 and the lockdown response has severely affected weapons manufacturers, thus slowing the production of ammunition and thereby increasing the demand and the price.
Matt Betro, owner of Aaron’s Gun Shop in Cameron and talk show host for Logic Nation, spoke to the Telegram by telephone on Sunday afternoon. He said that the scarcity of ammunition in America is indeed a matter of supply and demand.
More than 5 million first-time gun-owners have bought guns in the U.S. this year, he said.
“Not only ammo, but guns are hard to get,” he said. “If you do find a gun, the prices are skyrocketing.”
The shortage stems from rioting in some cities across the country, he said. City leaders have ordered law enforcement to stand down, saying that the protests are peaceful, “which they are not,” he claimed.
“When the people of this country see that happening in more and more cities, they start to get concerned,” he said.
About 93 percent of the racial justice protests in the U.S. this summer remained peaceful and nondestructive, according to a report released Sept. 3 by the nonprofit Armed Conflict Location and Event Data Project.
Earlier this past weekend, Aubrey Sanders Jr. of Arlington, director of The Real Texas Gun Show, spoke to the Telegram in a telephone interview from a gun show in Gonzales. He held a show in Belton on the Fourth of July and will be bringing a show to Harker Heights Oct. 3-4.
“Here in Gonzales, several dealers, they have plenty of ammo,” he said. “However, once they sell that they have no way to replace it. The manufacturers are running low or out. We’re talking substantial back orders.”
One possible reason for the scarcity of ammo, he said, is the current national turmoil.
“Everybody is running scared, and the election coming up, and with all the rioting and everything,” he said.
Whatever the cause of the shortage, the net result for dealers who come to his shows is that their sources are “tapped out.”
“We don’t know when it’s going to get better,” he said. “This is across the board. Some places still have some. Once they sell it, they can’t replace it.”
The high demand for ammunition has caused the price to go up, he said.
“It’s selling two to three, sometimes four times more than it normally would have six to eight months ago,” he said.
It’s very expensive to practice with a firearm, he said, when rounds are costing from 75 cents to a dollar apiece.
“I saw some 9-millimeter rounds, two weeks ago, going for $90 for a box of 100,” he said. “That’s outrageous, but people have no way to get anymore.”
Reloads are somewhat of a way around the problem, he said, but reloading still requires the use of primers, which are hard to get. Also, there is a stigma against reloads, he said, because they don’t have that name-brand guarantee.
In another telephone interview, Clyde Ford, with Ford’s Gun Shop in Florence, said he sells guns and ammunition, mainly at gun shows.
“It’s very difficult to get ammo right now,” he said. “Wholesalers are sold out. They don’t have any and don’t know when they’ll have any.”
“I think it’s a way of doing away with guns and ammo by doing away with loading components — the powder and the primer that go in the cartridges,” he said. “I don’t know how much of it comes from China. I think most of it comes from the United States. Just because of people being laid off, manufacturers have gotten way behind on production and caused all this shortage.”
“The election’s got something to do with it, I’m sure,” he said. “We’re a little worried about what’s going to happen.”
“If you find any ammo, you need to buy it, because you don’t know if the shortage is going to get worse. I’m picking up a little just because I have gun shows. It’s very scarce. It’s hard to find,” he said.