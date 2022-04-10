The Temple-Belton weather picture for this week is looking warm but windy, with a chance of rain and even the possibility of some severe weather.
Residents should keep weather aware and make sure they have multiple warnings, for some of the potentially bad weather will be nocturnal, said Allison Prater, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Fort Worth
Throughout the week it looks like the temperature will be in the 80s with nightly lows in the 50s and 60s, she said. The area could see a 20% chance of showers tonight and Tuesday.
“Generally, again, most of the day will be pretty stable,” she said. “On Tuesday, we could have kind of our highest impact day.”
Generally, on Tuesday and into Tuesday night there is a 30% chance of severe weather, she said, caused by a dry line from the west which could cause storms to pop up, move east and create more instability.
Tuesday’s chance for severe weather includes the possibility of large hail, damaging wind and a few tornadoes, she said.
For Wednesday, the area will have some rain chances by the afternoon, she said.
“We’ll have a cold front move through and shunt the precipitation more to the east, and we’ll have some gusty winds,” she said. “We’ll continue to have elevated fire weather concerns. We’ll continue to see that each afternoon.”
Wednesday night and Thursday will not have rain chances in the area, she said.
“Friday through Saturday, we’ll see another chance for showers and storms,” she said.
Another shortwave disturbance will move through, she said, which will allow for the chance of thunderstorms late Friday and into the weekend.