John Inmon

The Lost Gonzo Band, featuring lead guitarist John Inmon, was an outlaw-country force in Austin that helped launch the music successes of Jerry Jeff Walker, Ray Wylie Hubbard and Michael Martin Murphey. The band also recorded three albums on its own and toured nationally.

 Courtesy photo

If a young John Inmon hadn’t paid a visit to Temple’s Gober Party House in the mid 1960s, Texas’ burgeoning outlaw country music scene might have sounded a bit different.