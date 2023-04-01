If a young John Inmon hadn’t paid a visit to Temple’s Gober Party House in the mid 1960s, Texas’ burgeoning outlaw country music scene might have sounded a bit different.
That’s because Inmon was one of the founding members of the Lost Gonzo Band that played, recorded and toured with the likes of Ray Wylie Hubbard, Jerry Jeff Walker, Gary P. Nunn and Michael Martin Murphey.
The Lost Gonzos were part of “the cosmic cowboys,” a new breed of rock-infused progressive country that took America by storm.
But let’s back up a bit — back to the days of Temple sock hops and teen parties.
“I was an Army brat, and we moved around a lot,” Inmon said. “In 1960, we moved to Heidelberg, Germany, which was the European headquarters for the U.S. Army. We moved there in August and the Berlin Wall went up in October. Being in Heidelberg during the Cold War, it felt like we were just minutes from being vaporized.
“There was no real English radio or TV in Germany at the time, so us kids would listen to a powerful radio station out of Luxembourg. They played rock ’n’ roll, and we were glued.”
“My sister had a boyfriend who played in a band called The Furies,” Inmon recalled. “He taught me my first chord, and I’ve had a guitar in my hands ever since.
“I was 16 when my family moved to Temple from San Francisco. We had lived in multiple places, but that move was a big change for me.”
Before the move to Central Texas, Inmon had been playing in a Bay-area surf band.
“I loved Chuck Berry and Freddie King, and I was playing surf music such as ‘Wipeout,’” he recalled. “When the Beatles came out, I started playing their stuff. I played guitar and the drums — I was immersed in music.”
Inmon’s rock ’n’ roll life took a dramatic turn when his dad was transferred to Fort Hood and the family relocated to Temple.
“I started looking around for people who had an interest in music,” Inmon said of his first days in Temple. “I couldn’t find anyone interested at first, but one day I decided to go to a dance at Gober Party House.
“There was a local band playing the party,” Inmon said. “They called themselves The Wanderers — Billy Booth played guitar. They played rock, country and of course some slow dance songs. I started playing with them.”
But The Wanderers weren’t the only band Inmon met at Gober.
“There was a band called The Chevelles,” he said. “They were older and they played well. Donny Dolan was the drummer, and we decided Frank Kalenda could sing, and besides his parents would let us rehearse at their house. Ronnie Miller played bass. Ronnie ended up marrying my sister, and they live in Salado.”
The young group met an organist at Gober named Johnny Schwertner, and he joined the band.
“We were off to the races,” Inmon recalled. “We went down to Austin and did some auditions, and we started playing frat parties and The Jade Room on San Jacinto. We played The Beatles and a lot of Top 10 stuff. We weren’t crazy about it, but it’s what kids wanted to hear.”
The Chevelles continued to play in the Temple area as well, making the circuit of SPJST halls and playing the Mini Putt on General Bruce Drive.
“There weren’t that many places to play in Bell County at the time, but we were doing OK. Things changed, though, when we got a gig in Beyersville.”
There wasn’t much to Beyersville — there’s still not. But the town a few miles southeast of Taylor did have a popular nightclub that fancied local music.
“I think they charged $1 a head to get in to see a band,” Inmon said. “That’s not a lot, but the owner gave the cover charge to the band. They would draw 300, 400, sometimes more depending on who was on stage. A four-person band could walk out of there with $100 each. Remember, this was the 1960s — you could get a steak dinner for 3 bucks.”
Inmon and company relocated to Austin, which had become a magnet for young musicians.
“It was a cheap place to live, it had the prettiest girls in Texas and there were a lot of gigs.”
The late ’60s weren’t all fun, games and live music. There also was a thing called the Vietnam War, and it took its toll on the band.
“Frank got drafted and went to Vietnam,” Inmon said, his voice dropping in volume. “So Donny and I joined a band called Plymouth Rock. We were playing the Action Club in North Austin, and we got to talking to a couple guys from the band Genesee. We decided to go in that direction.
“Genesee lived in a band house on City Park Road. It was a big house that was up on a bluff and overlooked Austin,” he said. “It had big, open rooms and no neighbors — the perfect place to jam — so we cranked it up.
“BW Stevenson would stop by — so would Rusty Weir and Jerry Jeff,” he said. “Gary P. Nunn, Bob Livingston and I started playing together and there was a definite chemistry. We decided to form a band.”
The original Lost Gonzo Band formed in 1973 and featured Nunn, Livingston and Inmon, along with drummer Michael McGeary. Dolan replaced McGeary as the drummer after a few months, and years later Freddie Krc stepped into that role.
The band wrote, recorded and performed its own music, but it also was in demand to back up songwriters such as Jerry Jeff Walker and Michael Murphey.
“Jerry Jeff Walker released ‘Viva Terlingua’ in 1973, and we were part of that. We played with Jerry Jeff until 1977 and then got our own recording contract and made three albums. We were a legit band and packed venues such as The Armadillo (World Headquarters). We played coast to coast.”
Bob Livingston and Ray Wylie Hubbard had been in a band together that blended comedy with music — Cowboy Twinkies. After the Gonzo’s broke up, Inmon headed to Oklahoma City and joined up.
“It worked out well,” Inmon said. “Ray wanted to rock ’n’ roll, so we did country rock for three or four years. We were a good band, and we traveled the country.”
Inmon returned to Texas in the 1980s and played with Walker, then Weir. He also toured with Delbert McClinton, played in Omar & The Howlers for two years, and recorded more than 50 songs with legendary Texas musician Townes Van Zandt.
“Townes and I made a lot of music,” Inmon said. “Unfortunately, very few songs were ever released.”
During his days with Delbert McClinton, the band toured with Huey Lewis & The News for a summer.
The 1990s found Inmon back with Jerry Jeff Walker, but that fell apart in 2001.
“I started playing with Larry Joe Taylor at that time. We mostly played in Port Aransas. We were a party band, and I was trying to slow down with that scene so I left after a couple years.”
But he wasn’t done with music — he would go on to play with the popular Jimmy LaFave for about a dozen years.
Last year, the Gonzo guys decided to put together a reunion. It would mark the first time in nine years that the original members would share the same stage.
“The show was at Gruene Hall, and it was the fourth-largest crowd in Gruene history,” Inmon said. The band also played Luckenbach, a New Mexico music festival and a second gig at Gruene Hall in 2022.
“It’s funny, we’re really not a band any more. I have my recording studio, and everyone has their own bands and their own worlds. Freddie (Krc) has a record company and manages several bands.
“These new shows are special events acts,” he said. “We are being sold as a premium band at a high price. We do two or three rehearsals before each gig, then do the show. Then we pretty much go our separate ways.”