A suspect stole jewelry and cash from a Temple store Saturday evening, police said.
The incident occurred at about 6 p.m. in the 3000 block of South 31st Street. The amount that was stolen was not immediately released, according to a news release.
The suspect didn’t use a weapon during the incident, but threatened to use one before he fled.
Spokesman Alex Gibbs said a person possibly assisted the suspect as he fled. No injuries were reported.
Anyone with information can call the Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500 or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477, where callers can report anonymously.