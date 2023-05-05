BELTON — A juror was excused from the capital murder trial of Cedric Marks Friday after a closed hearing inside Steve Duskie’s 426th District Court.
Marks, 48, of Killeen, is accused of the 2019 slayings of Temple residents Jenna Scott, 28, and Michael Swearingin, 32. Prosecutors say Marks buried their bodies in a shallow grave in remote Oklahoma, then fled to Michigan where he was caught. The state is seeking the death penalty.
After several hours of testimony Friday from Texas Department of Public Safety crime lab experts, Duskie cleared the courtroom about 4 p.m. for a hearing he said would still be on the record, but which media and the public were barred from attending.
“I have excused one juror, so we are down one juror at this time,” Duskie said Friday after allowing a return to the courtroom about 4:40 p.m.
A host of physical evidence was tested by DPS experts, including numerous hairs and latent prints found in the homes and vehicles thought to be involved in the crime. Scientists said didn’t find any fingerprints that link Marks directly to the crime.
“There was not enough detail in the latent print for me to find a match,” said DPS forensic biologist Stephanie Meek of the numerous various items scientists had to find a print.
Upon cross examining Meek, Marks elicited testimony that he was excluded as someone who possibly made the print.
“So, I was excluded from this print that was found, correct?” Marks asked.
“Yes, that’s correct,” Meek replied.
DPS fingerprint expert Bonny Manno said her analysis, too, was inconclusive “due to the quality of the latent print.”
Despite having some nine sets of Marks fresh prints taken while he was in custody, Manno’s analysis was inconclusive when it came to whose print DPS found.
“So, you’re not telling this jury it might be me. You’re saying there’s no match?” Marks asked Manno.
“That’s correct,” Manno replied.
Several blood stains taken from the homes and items involved in the case were tested, but no DNA profiles could be developed that directly linked Marks to the murders.
“If there was a fight, you’d have a pretty good chance of leaving something behind, wouldn’t you?” Marks asked DPS forensic biologist Patricia Hafkey.
“Yes, but it depends on the fight,” Hafkey said.
A myriad of hair follicles were also tested by DPS, both visually and microscopically. Several reference hairs were taken from Scott, Swearingin, Marks’ co-defendant Maya Maxwell and Marks so scientists could compare what was gathered in evidence to a possible donor. Although some of the hairs found in a red Jeep Marks was known to drive were visually similar to Scott and Swearingin’s hair, a recently-completed microscopic analysis revealed the hairs weren’t Scott or Swearingin’s.
“It is our opinion that these head hairs did not come from Jenna Kay Scott’s head hair, or Michael Lee Swearingin’s head hair,” said DPS quality assurance specialist Stephen Favela on Friday.
Favela’s testimony was interrupted for a break, followed by an order from Duskie to vacate the courtroom in order to maintain a juror’s privacy.
“I consider our jurors a matter we take up privately in order to keep their status to themselves, so any information I need from them is to be taken up in private,” Duskie said after returning to the courtroom a few minutes before 5 p.m. Friday.
Testimony will resume at 9 a.m. Monday morning at the Bell County Justice Center in Belton.