The McLane Room of the Temple Public Library was busy Saturday, as Friends of the Temple Public Library closed out its Labor Day Used Book Sale.
“It’s a madhouse. It’s wonderful,” said Norma Swaim, club past president, who ran the credit card portion of the checkout line. “We had over 100 people standing in line.”
She said the club expects to reach its goal of $30,000 for the five-day sale. Tuesday was for club members only, she said. On Thursday teachers got a 20% discount, and on Saturday customers paid $5 for a grocery bag full of books.
Natalie McAdams, who took over as the new library director in March, said the sale had everything from philosophy to pop fiction.
“We may not have much of the philosophy left because I raided that early this morning,” she said.
McAdams said the library hosts the used book sale twice a year and also has a “Christmas pop-up sale.”
“One of my favorite things about this sale is that I see so many of my coworkers from other departments of the city, like our facilities team and human resources,” she said.
She worked with the city’s marketing department on the library’s new downstairs color scheme, she said. And the library has started a resource guide called “Individuals in Crisis,” to help people find shelter, food and financial opportunities.
“One of the things I envision is the library being an information hub,” she said. “And that’s not just books but organizations that help members of our community.”
“Next fiscal year, we’ll be doing a master plan to give us guidance on the library’s future,” she said.
Kathryn McNeely of Moody, in the process of filling two grocery bags, said she’s been to the used book sale before.
“This time it’s kid’s books for my great nieces and nephews,” she said. “I go with classics — books I read and loved as a kid.”
Anything by Beverly Cleary, who wrote a fourth-grade series, would do, she said.
Joni Daniels of Temple said this was her fifth year at the sale. She comes both for the books and to support the library, she said.
“I like travel books and I like mysteries,” she said.
She likes thrillers by Harlan Coben and other authors, she said.
“All-around easy-read books,” she said. “I probably read five to seven books a week.”
Tina Reeves of Temple picked up a Life Magazine book about the terrorists attacks on the World Trade Center on Sept. 11, 2001.
“The anniversary is coming up and I would give anything to go and see it,” she said. “They were a bunch of idiots. I saw the skyline of New York eight years ago when the World Trade Center was being rebuilt.”
She said she probably wouldn’t be able to go there this year.
“I can remember I was sitting on the couch and it cut into the show,” she said. “When the second plane hit the towers, everybody saw it. They only found 14 people alive. I’d give everything to meet them. I just pray every day that we don’t have anything like that.”
Robert Walters of Temple said he wasn’t looking for any particular books. He had a few history books and mysteries in his grocery bag.
“I even went and got a book from the garden section,” he said. “I found a lot. I was expecting two or three. I have almost 10 in here.”