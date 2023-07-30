Harvey flooding in Houston

A family returns to their Houston home in a kayak on Aug 30, 2017, after their neighborhood was flooded by Tropical Storm Harvey.

 Michael Stravato/The Texas Tribune

Almost 6 million Texans, or about 20% of the population, live in an area susceptible to flooding, according to first-of-its-kind data gathered as part of a statewide effort to harden Texas against floods and rising sea levels.