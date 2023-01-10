Temple ISD trustees approved Terri Burleson as the district’s next director of finance Tuesday night.
Burleson — who has previously served as a staff accountant for Gollob, Morgan, & Peddy, P.C. in Tyler; the lead accountant for Glass & Company, CPAs, P.C. in Austin; and the controller for Armbrust & Brown L.L.P. in Austin — interviewed for the position Monday, according to Temple ISD.
She graduated from Admiral Radford High School in Honolulu in 1989, graduated from Texas A&M University with a bachelor’s degree of business administration in accounting in 1993, and became a certified public accountant in 1995.
“Mrs. Burleson is excited to join the Temple ISD finance team and is looking forward to utilizing her knowledge and expertise for the benefit of the district, as well as the professional growth she will experience in her new role,” Donna Ward, Temple ISD’s assistant superintendent of human resources, said during a school board meeting Tuesday. “It is with great pleasure that the interview committee recommend Mrs. Terri Burleson to the board of trustees for approval for the position of director of finance in Temple ISD.”
Burleson and her husband, Travis, have been married for 29 years and have three children together: Lydia, a senior at Salado High School; Fabian, a seventh-grader at Salado Middle School; and Travis, a third-grader at Thomas Arnold Elementary School in Salado ISD.
The Temple ISD finance team was last shaken up in August when trustees approved Brandy Stanford, a Temple High School alumna, as the district’s chief financial officer after Kallen Vaden announced she would be leaving for a role with Killeen ISD.
“I am so excited for this opportunity to grow professionally,” Stanford said last August following her hire. “Temple ISD was always home for my husband and I when we attended as students, but this is even more special. I’m more enthusiastic about returning now to be able to contribute to the financial stability that you guys have strongly held onto for many years with the amazing staff that you have.”
That track record for good financial practices repeatedly has earned Temple ISD a “superior” designation through the Financial Integrity Rating System of Texas.
“It is our responsibility to be diligent stewards of taxpayer dollars,” Temple ISD Superintendent Bobby Ott previously said. “This is an appropriate and reasonable expectation from our citizens and families.”