The three Rainbow Rooms in Bell County are always in need of school supplies, clothes for boys and girls, hygiene items and more.
Rainbow Rooms are located within Child Protective Services offices and are where CPS caseworkers get supplies for the children who come through the CPS offices.
Linda Kieff, a member of the Bell County Welfare Board for a number of years, said between 200 and 350 children go through the Bell County CPS offices each month and the needs are constant.
The Temple Rainbow Room in Temple is at 4501 General Bruce Drive, Suite 220.
“We’ll have families with six children and more placed in the care of Child Protective Services regularly,” Kieff said.
If the children have been living in a home where drugs are being manufactured and being used they have to leave everything and will show up with absolutely nothing, she said.
“This may be the first time those children have ever received anything new,” Kieff said.
Kieff said the assistance offered to the children is wide ranging.
“The welfare board helps the youngsters get birth certificates and pay for their driver’s license,” she said. “We’ll help them with graduation and getting clothes for jobs.”
There are groups that regularly donate to CPS, including Seaton Brethren Church.
The Lions Foundation has funded the purchase of Pack and Plays that can be used as a baby bed so the children aren’t sleeping in the same bed as their parents.
“We go through Pack and Plays like you would not believe,” Kieff said. “The baby can use it until they are 2, depending how fast they grow.”
Diapers are a constant need.
“We always need clothes from size 0 to 14, and shoes and underwear,” she said.
Meagan Biggs said she had seen information about the need on a website.
“It really touched my heart, learning that hundreds of children are taken from their home each month and put into the system,” Biggs said. “It broke my heart and I thought there had to be something I could do to help.”
Biggs talked to Lauren McBee at the Temple Rainbow Room to learn what was needed.
McBee developed an Amazon wish list where people who want to make a donation can shop and have the packages sent directly to the Temple CPS office.
Visit https://amzn.to/2wNx0pl to get to the Temple Rainbow Room site on Amazon.
“I just asked my friends to help,” she said.
Needs for head lice treatment is huge. When the list was first posted on Tuesday the request was for 25 treatments and 11 had been purchased by Friday afternoon.
Biggs said, “I was contacted by Closet of Hope in Heidenheimer with a donation of hygiene items. I’ll pick those up at lunch.”
A friend who is a hygienist, she said, is donating a bunch of toothbrushes.
“Whoever wants to get involved is invited to participate,” she said.
As long as there are children being removed from their homes, the Rainbow Rooms will need assistance.