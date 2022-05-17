Temple work crews soon will begin work on a $990,000 project to bury several downtown power lines.
On Tuesday, city officials announced the start of the First Street Underground project. The project, which is scheduled to begin Monday, is expected to take four months and relocate only a portion of the lines downtown.
The affected lines will include those in the alley between First Street and Main Street, between Avenue A and Avenue B.
“The city of Temple is making an effort to remove old, overhead utilities in downtown Temple and bury them underground to make the area more pedestrian-friendly,” city spokeswoman Kiara Nowlin said.
Relocation of power lines throughout the city’s downtown is an ongoing effort, with the City Council having approved relocation of lines near the MLK Festival Grounds in September.
Nowlin previously said the relocation would help in the construction of a new parking garage at the corner of First Street and Avenue A.
“The main reason why it is associated with the First Street Garage project is because the overhead electrical H-frames, in the alley adjacent to the proposed parking garage, are in conflict with the garage structure,” Nowlin said.
City officials said work to bury the lines is expected to cause traffic detours along nearby roads. Alley access will be either limited or prohibited as construction takes place.
The ExtraCo building in downtown will be the only one affected by power outages as a result of the project. Officials said the city is communicating and working with the company to make sure they are able to continue business operations.
Officials warned that drivers should pay close attention to all traffic control devices and use caution.
Residents with questions about the project may contact the city’s engineering department at 254-298-5660.