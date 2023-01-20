Although Marshall Mathis rarely stepped inside Temple High School before Friday morning, the Bonham Middle School eighth-grader now has an inkling for what classrooms he might frequent the most next year.
“I’m really interested in the manufacturing program because I have seen videos where people turn these old, rusty gears into beautiful, decorative weaponry,” he told the Telegram as he explored the Career and Technical Education wing. “That idea of making weapons has always interested me — not for them to actually be used but for selling them as a display item.”
Mathis understands that he likely won’t have the opportunity to forge these pieces while on campus, so he is looking forward to the tips, tricks and hacks he could pick up from his future CTE staff and classmates along the way.
“I might actually want to get into woodworking and metalworking,” he said. “That way I can know how to create something that has metal and wooden components. But to be honest, I just want to make stuff.”
This week, Mathis was joined by nearly 600 other eighth-graders from Bonham Middle School, Travis Science Academy and Lamar Middle School for a firsthand look at the CTE wing where approximately 80% of the campus is enrolled in at least one course.
The 113,000-square-foot facility on the northeast side of campus, which cost $32 million to construct, opened in 2018 and has since offered students a state-of-the-art environment.
“It’s really cool to see the eighth-graders coming in and see how interested they are about all of the different programs,” Yeraldine Garcia, a junior in the automotive technology program, said. “They’ve been asking a lot of questions and some of them are even saying that they had waited all morning to hear about our program.”
Garcia was one of the many CTE students selected to serve as an ambassador for the three-day event — a responsibility that provided her and her classmates a leadership opportunity.
“We’re letting them know about the opportunities we have — shadowing dealerships in our practice and getting (Automotive Service Excellence) certified so that you have more of an advantage after graduation,” Garcia said. “They’ve been really surprised.”
Evan Thomas, a senior in the automotive technology program, added how the automotive technology program, like the many other programs housed in the CTE wing, has some of the most up-to-date equipment needed in their respective industry.
“The difference between us and most other high schools in the region is that we have a paint booth and dynamometer that we just got about three months ago,” he said. “Now we’ve got pretty much everything. I mean, some dealerships don’t even have the equipment we have, so I feel like it’s been a really good experience.”
However, Jose Lopez, a Temple High School senior, stressed how safety procedures will be prioritized before any equipment is handled as a freshman.
“We had a teacher our freshman year that cut off his thumb with a saw, so we’re telling them how all these shops are all about safety,” he said. “That’s probably been the biggest eye opener for them.”
With a firsthand look into the CTE wing, Charley Ayres from Workforce Solutions of Central Texas — who emphasized the importance of being careful, cheerful, committed and conscientious — told the eighth-graders to choose their paths wisely.
“Today begins your journey to what you’re going to become when you get out of high school,” he said. “There’s a lot of exciting things happening in Central Texas and a lot of jobs that are growing and you get to make some decisions about what you might want to do with your talents.”