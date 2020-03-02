Dorris Fortson, co-founder of Neema Village in Arusha, Tanzania, with her husband Michael, will discuss her latest children’s book, “Roy, the Little Red Tractor,” at the next Books for Lunch event, noon to 1 p.m. Wednesday, in the third-floor board room of the Temple Public Library, 100 W. Adams Ave.
Mrs. Fortson has written several children’s books and Edgar Ortiz, a University of Mary Hardin-Baylor graduate, illustrated “Roy, the Little Red Tractor.”
Neema Village was established in 2012 to assist abandoned, orphaned and at-risk infants. Visit neemavillage.org for more information.
Attendees may bring their lunch to the event and the Temple Literacy Council will provide drinks. Copies of the book will be available for purchase following the program.
The literacy council can be contacted at 774-7323 or templeliteracy@juno.com.