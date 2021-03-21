Jean Solana was a nurse for 35 years before she decided to take her education to Texas State University.
She was eager to leave her current career path.
“I was getting kind of tired of being stuck inside, so I went back to school to get my wildlife biology degree … but the four-year degree was just on a national level and barely scratched the surface for me,” Solana told the Telegram.
Solana, who yearned for educational opportunities that discussed nature and conservation on a more local level, ultimately discovered the Texas Master Naturalist Program — a volunteer organization co-sponsored by the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department and the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service.
“The Texas Master Naturalist Program is wonderful because it is more regionalized,” she said. “It has taught me about Texas rivers, Texas climate patterns and Texas animals. We then take that knowledge and put it to practice.”
Solana has done just that.
Since becoming a member of the Central Texas Master Naturalist Chapter, the nurse turned wildlife biologist has become the NestWatch project coordinator at Mother Neff State Park near Moody.
Her responsibilities at the park include monitoring seven bluebird boxes at least once weekly.
“The data is used by the Cornell Lab of Ornithology to study breeding bird populations and how they may be changing over time due to climate variability, habitat loss and other factors,” the Central Texas Master Naturalist Chapter said in a statement.
Although the nesting boxes were initially intended for bluebirds, Solana emphasized how they benefit a variety of feathered friends.
“Most of the birds that use the boxes (at Mother Neff State Park) are Bewick’s wrens … which are cavity nesters,” she said. “They’re not like a cardinal that builds a nest in a tree. They like to get into little cavities and build life under bridges, cliffs and stuff … so these boxes give them that cavity to live in.”
Solana said about 100 baby birds — produced across those seven nest boxes — are accounted for by the end of each mating season.
“They’re wonderful little birds and some of them lay three sets of eggs each spring,” she said. “(Monitoring) helps me to know where the successful boxes are and where to put more. I even have some at my house, where they’ll sometimes just nest on my front porch in my hanging baskets.”
The Bruceville-Eddy resident said she cherishes the moments where she is able to get in close proximity to the birds.
“The reason why I love it is because we don’t usually get to get close to the birds,” Solana said. “They stay up in the trees and this allows me to just peek in and see these wonderful little baby birds.”
But above all else, Solana loves sharing her knowledge.
“There’s the education piece to NestWatch,” she said. “I let people look over my shoulder and into the boxes whenever I’m out there, because it’s important for them to know that we’ve had success with helping the birds and that we can make a difference.”
The Central Texas Master Naturalist Chapter — which also monitors 14 boxes at the Miller Springs Nature Center near the Belton Dam — noted how bird boxes are not necessary to submit data to NestWatch.
“If you notice a bird nesting in a potted plant on your porch or in a tree outside your window, observing the nesting process would be a great activity for the whole family to do together while connecting with nature,” the chapter said. “NestWatch provides tools to help you identify birds based on the color of their eggs, nesting material, and photos of common species.”
To partake in “citizen science” through NestWatch, prospective participants can visit NestWatch.org.
“If you enjoy being out in nature, you could be part of a community science project,” the chapter said. “You will need to read some tutorial information, take a quick and easy test to certify, and then you can start watching your nest. It’s a wonderful way for people of all ages to connect to nature and make observations of the world around us.”