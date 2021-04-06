With approximately $7.3 million in renovations underway at the Meridith-Dunbar Early Childhood Academy in Temple ISD, educators are instructing from “pods” — temporary facilities rented from Livermore, California-based Mobile Modular.
Although Principal Nikki Murphy understands that the temporary displacement is leading to an enhanced campus, she told the Telegram how the project’s concurrent timeline with COVID-19 is difficult.
“We’ve done COVID-19 and that’s been hard on educators ... but to be out of your building and in portables is difficult,” Murphy said. “It has separated the teachers to some degree, and we don’t get to pass by each other as often. We’ve really had a double whammy this year.”
But the staff at the southeast Temple campus had their smiles showing through their masks on Tuesday, when it was celebrated as part of H-E-B Excellence in Education’s Texas Loves Teachers Tour.
“We are so excited,” Murphy said. “I think more than anything it’s a great morale boost for our staff … and the fact that our parents voted and helped us get the votes needed to get this I think speaks volumes.”
Meridith-Dunbar Early Childhood Academy was among 50 educational institutions chosen for the recognition.
“The Texas Loves Teacher Tour bus will bring all teachers and staff members on campus a goody bag and boxed lunch, as well as provide an opportunity for them to win a share of $2,000 in H-E-B gift cards,” Temple ISD spokesman Christian Hernandez said in a news release. “Meridith-Dunbar was selected thanks to votes submitted by teachers, staff, students and parents.”
Temple ISD Superintendent Bobby Ott was thankful for H-E-B to dedicate time toward showcasing Meridith-Dunbar Early Childhood Academy’s staff.
“I think they are probably the biggest supporters of public education in the state of Texas, so we’re very blessed that they are honoring our teachers,” he said. “Our pre-K teachers this year have all been displaced because of construction in their building, and are still dealing with the (COVID-19) pandemic. I can’t think of a better group to be rewarded.”
Temple school board President Dan Posey agreed.
“H-E-B is such a generous and kind organization. For them to come stop at Meridith-Dunbar in Temple ISD is fantastic,” he said. “This is just a little way for everybody to share their appreciation, and it’s always good to see those smiles behind the face masks.”
The 14-month project at the Meridith-Dunbar Early Childhood Academy — funded through the 2015 bond — is expected to be completed in August 2021. Renovations will include installments showcasing the campus’ rich history.